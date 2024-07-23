DELMARVA- The weather may not cooperate for the pony swim in Chincoteague on Wednesday, as showers and some storms are expected. A Yellow alert is in effect Wednesday for possible heavy rain and local flooding.
For the rest of today expect warm and humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. It could be the warmest day of the week as high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s, with 70s and low 80s at the beaches. Some inland locations could see 90.
For Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, more showers and thunderstorm activity is possible, with lows in the 70s. Some of the rain could be heavy with local flooding possible, especially in poor drainage areas.
A Yellow Alert is in effect for Wednesday for the potential of heavy rain causing local flooding. We're looking at occasional showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80s and humid. Wednesday night, a few showers and storms are possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms, possibly with heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Thursday night, showers taper off with lows near 70.
Conditions dry out beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend with highs in the 80s.