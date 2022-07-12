Preparing For Summer Heat

Milton, Del.- With the season of summer comes the threat of seasonal heat waves.
Heat waves occur when the temperature exceeds 105 F for a period of three straight days. Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion include lack of sweating, lightheadedness and a quick, weak pulse.
"Heat exhaustion is part of the spectrum of heat exposures, where you know, we have all found ourselves in hot situations where we start feeling sweaty, we start feeling thirsty," Hong said.
"But there are more significant symptoms for heat exhaustion of heat stroke, where you stop sweating, where you're altered in your mentation and you're not acting yourself. So when you start feeling hot and when you start feeling evidence of heat exposure, make sure you take care of yourself before you wait and delay and symptoms get worse."
Hong also said if you anticipate being in a hot environment for a long time, make sure you take the proper precautionary steps such as hydrating.
According to Hong, some of the best ways to avoid heat exhaustion is hydration, staying inside, staying in the shade and wearing light colored, loose fitting clothing.