Quiet weather persists in mid-atlantic region through tuesday
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams
Sussex County coastal towns can expect tranquil early mornings midweek with clear skies, mild temperatures, and gentle breezes, making it perfect for enjoying outdoor activities.
