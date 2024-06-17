DELMARVA - Quiet weather is expected to persist tonight through Tuesday across the Mid-Atlantic region. A ridge of high pressure aloft, currently centered to our south, will build across Delmarva through Tuesday. Concurrently, high pressure at the surface will remain offshore, maintaining south to southwest winds in the area.

Dry conditions are forecasted for today. Although a cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a shortwave/vorticity impulse is moving out of the Great Lakes this afternoon and tonight, these showers and thunderstorms are expected to dissipate before reaching Delmarva, possibly only increasing cloud cover overnight.

Tuesday is anticipated to remain dry as the ridge aloft continues to build. This ridge will also cause temperatures to rise by several degrees compared to Monday. With the south to southwest flow at the surface, dew points will increase slightly as well.