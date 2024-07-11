DELMARVA - An influx of low-level moisture, driven by modest southerly surface flow, will stream northward into the region. Precipitable water values are forecast to exceed 2 inches, with surface dew points in the low to mid-70s. This moisture will set the stage for another low-pressure system to develop over the Carolinas on Friday night, which will move northward along the boundary into our area on Saturday.
Residents should prepare for another round of rain with embedded thunderstorms beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 0.5 and 1.0 inches across the region. While the forward speed of this low-pressure system has increased, potentially reducing the duration of rainfall on Saturday, the slow storm motion could still result in heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.
Saturday Afternoon and Evening
By Saturday afternoon, the rain is expected to begin tapering off, with any lingering precipitation becoming isolated showers by the evening. As the low-pressure system moves away from the area, conditions will start to improve. Skies will begin to clear overnight, leading to drier conditions.
However, due to recent rainfall combined with light winds and clearing skies, patchy fog is likely to develop overnight on Saturday.
Temperature Outlook
Temperatures on Saturday will be seasonable, with highs reaching the 80s. Overnight lows will remain mild, ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Residents are advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions to prevent flash flooding. For the most current information, tune in to CoastTV.