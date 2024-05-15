DELMARVA - "As of mid-morning, low pressure located near the Chesapeake Bay mouth will slowly move northward through tonight. While only strengthening slightly, it will produce widespread rainfall across the area. Rain will cover much of the region. Tonight, lows will be in the 50s. The day began with southeast to east winds, transitioning to northeast winds by the end of the period, with gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph.
Coastal low pressure will linger off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Thursday, with merging low pressure waves forming a single system, which will drift eastward into the western Atlantic by Friday. Weak high pressure approaches on Thursday but does not establish firmly in the region until Thursday night into Friday.