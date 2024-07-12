DELMARVA- The soaking rain continues on and off into Saturday, then the heat returns Sunday, and especially into next week.
We seen a soaking rain across Delmarva since last night. Many areas have seen one to over 4 inches of rain. The rain continues on and off into this afternoon. Watch for ponding on the roads, and flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Temperatures only reach into the 70s and low 80s later this afternoon.
Tonight, prepare for more rain and possible storms. have your rain gear handy if you're out and about this evening. The rain could be heavy at times, with temperatures mainly in the 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will be numerous Saturday morning as tropical moisture continues to move along a stationary front. Expect the rain to taper off into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid 80s.
Saturday night we'll see drier conditions and lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will start mild and muggy with temperatures beginning in the mid 70s, then soaring into the low 90s into the afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Even hotter weather builds in Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and feels like temperatures in the 105 to 110 degree range.