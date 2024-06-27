DELMARVA- Delmarva picked up some beneficial rain overnight and this morning. The rain will come to an end with nicer weather to end the week.
A good soaking of rain occurred across Delmarva last night, with many areas seeing at least a half an inch of rain. Some areas seeing over an inch. There were also some wind damage reports around Salisbury, and into Frankford, DE. Trees down and on power lines were reported in these areas.
This morning, showers will continue to diminish, then mostly cloudy skies. Watch for large puddles and wet roads this morning. Temperatures in the lower 70s.
Throughout your Thursday, clouds will gradually decrease with mostly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to rise through midday, then with more sun, warming into the 80s in the afternoon.
Tonight we'll see mostly clear and pleasant conditions with lows in the 60s.
Friday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and lower humidity and highs around 80, with 70s at the beaches.