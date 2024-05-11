DELMARVA - The day will start with some lingering low clouds or fog across Delmarva, Coastal Sussex County, and Ocean City, MD. These conditions are expected to improve as the morning progresses, leading to partly sunny skies. By the afternoon, the region will experience a mix of sun and clouds. While most areas will enjoy a dry day, a few showers could develop, particularly in the western parts of Delmarva by late afternoon. High temperatures will remain cool for the season, only reaching into the low to mid-60s. Northeast winds will continue at a gentle pace of 5 to 10 mph, providing a tranquil start to the weekend.
Mother’s Day Sunday: Conditions will turn more unsettled as a trough from the Great Lakes brings a wave of low pressure across the area, affecting Delmarva, Coastal Sussex County, and Ocean City, MD. Expect a dreary day with overcast skies and periodic rain throughout Sunday. There’s also a slight chance of hearing a rumble of thunder due to some elevated instability, particularly over Delmarva, although no severe weather is anticipated. Rainfall totals are expected to range from a tenth of an inch to half an inch, with the higher amounts likely north and west of the region. It will be a cool and damp day, with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s. These conditions may affect outdoor Mother's Day plans, so consider indoor alternatives to celebrate the occasion.