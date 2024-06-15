DELMARVA - This weekend, Delmarva is set to experience a delightful change in weather as we head into Saturday. With cyclonic flow aloft and the trough axis shifting eastward, surface high pressure will build from the northwest. This will create a tighter pressure gradient, resulting in a pleasant northerly breeze. Dew points will be on the decrease, and combined with cooler temperatures, the air will feel refreshingly crisp.
Saturday Night Forecast
As we move into Saturday night, high pressure will continue to dominate the region, ensuring dry conditions. Nighttime lows are expected to dip into the mid-50s to around 60°F, providing a cool and comfortable night.
Sunday Weather Outlook
Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine across Delmarva. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with most areas experiencing highs in the low to mid-80s. Coastal and higher elevation areas can expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s. A sea breeze is likely to develop due to the weak synoptic flow, potentially reaching well inland by late afternoon into the evening.
Sunday Night Conditions
Sunday night will maintain the comfortable trend with lows forecasted to be in the upper 50s to low 60s. This will provide another cool and pleasant night, perfect for stargazing or evening walks.
Overall, Delmarva residents can look forward to a refreshing and pleasant weekend with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Be sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather conditions and stay tuned for any updates.