DELMARVA- The bulk of activity should be well East of the region before late Monday. The initial cold front will pass through in the predawn hours, followed by a secondary cold front later in the day on Tuesday. The temperature gradient across either front is not significant, so temperatures Tuesday may be close to what we are seeing Monday. However, the big change will be in the humidity. Surface dew points will drop from the upper 60s-low 70s on Monday to the upper 50s-low 60s on Tuesday.
The area should have mostly dry conditions Tuesday. Areas such as Delmarva, Coastal Sussex County, Ocean City and Cambridge will experience the passage of the cold fronts. While temperatures might not change significantly, residents in these areas will notice a drop in humidity levels, bringing relief from the current muggy conditions. In Delmarva and Coastal Sussex County, the reduction in humidity will be especially noticeable, providing a more comfortable atmosphere. Ocean City and Cambridge will also benefit from the drier air, with less oppressive humidity making outdoor activities more enjoyable.