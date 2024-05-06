DELMARVA- We're seeing lots of clouds this afternoon with some peeks of sun, and still a chance of a few showers still possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s inland areas and cooler at the beaches.
Tonight, a system moves in from the west with increasing showers and thunderstorms. It looks like garden variety activity, nothing severe is expected. We could pick up a quarter to a half an inch of rain, possibly a little more in spots.
This activity tapers off early Tuesday morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a bit cooler behind this system on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with cooler readings at the beaches. Tuesday night expect fair conditions with patchy fog possible, and lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday could start a bit on the foggy side, otherwise some sun and clouds and temperatures surging into the mid 80s by afternoon, a bit cooler at the beaches. Wednesday night dry and mild , lows in the low 60s.
For Thursday, a stronger front will trigger showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours, high temperatures in the mid 70s. Thursday night the rain ends with partial clearing, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will dry out with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Highs only in the 60s that day.