DELMARVA - As the trough axis shifts offshore this evening and overnight, small scale forecast models continue to support that weak instability will be sufficient to initiate a few showers and perhaps some embedded thunder across Delmarva. This activity should be isolated to scattered in nature at most, but it will also result in increasing clouds overnight across a significant portion of the area, especially near north of Delmarva. The showers should dissipate or move offshore by daybreak Tuesday. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s to near 60 degrees tonight with light winds. We will keep a close eye out for possible heating showers for Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered showers and possible thunder overnight in Delmarva
Tags
Locations
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
- Updated
A bit of a cooldown today, then a warm up begins Wednesday, with hot weather by Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Bob Trihy has an update.
- Updated
A marijuana ordinance hits a snag. The wreckage of the Key bridge has been almost completely cleared and the waterway will soon be fully open. Plus details on an Ellendale murder case.
Trending Now
-
Ocean City Boardwalk stores face potential hefty fines for violations
-
Filming to take place in downtown Seaford June 10
-
UPDATE: Concerns Rise Over Removal of Sand Dunes in Bethany Beach
-
UPDATE 4: Suspect arrested in Millsboro homicide on June 4
-
Soaring success: Delaware's bald eagle population rises