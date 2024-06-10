DELMARVA - As the trough axis shifts offshore this evening and overnight, small scale forecast models continue to support that weak instability will be sufficient to initiate a few showers and perhaps some embedded thunder across Delmarva. This activity should be isolated to scattered in nature at most, but it will also result in increasing clouds overnight across a significant portion of the area, especially near north of Delmarva.  The showers should dissipate or move offshore by daybreak Tuesday. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s to near 60 degrees tonight with light winds. We will keep a close eye out for possible heating showers for Tuesday afternoon.