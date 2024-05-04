DELMARVA - For Saturday, as low pressure moves eastward toward the Great Lakes with an advancing upper-level trough, expect scattered showers to make inroads into Delmarva, particularly in the second half of the day, with precipitation chances ranging from 40 to 60 percent by late day. It will be a mostly cloudy and cool day with easterly winds, and highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday night will feature continued marine flow from the east, keeping coastal areas near Sussex County, Delaware mostly dry and cool, with a better chance of showers inland. Overnight lows will mostly be in the upper 40s.
On Sunday, a stronger front approaches more slowly than initially expected, delaying the onset of higher precipitation chances into the area. The best chance for widespread showers will be late Sunday and into Sunday night, with a marine layer likely keeping thunderstorm activity minimal and severe weather risks negligible. High temperatures will vary, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, and possibly near 70 in southern parts of Delmarva.
Monday morning will see the rain showers moving out, with a warm front lifting northward as the flow turns westerly, potentially allowing temperatures to rise into the 70s, and near 80 in southern areas of Delmarva. Some afternoon convection could develop, bringing a few stronger cells, although significant severe weather or flooding risks are not anticipated.