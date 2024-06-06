Showers and thunderstorms will taper off this evening as the first cold front moves through the region after midnight. This will cause dew points to drop into the lower 60s by daybreak. For areas that receive rain this evening or have not dried out from Wednesday night’s rainfall, patchy fog may develop before daybreak on Friday.
The second cold front will pass through the Delmarva Peninsula on Friday afternoon. In Sussex County, Delaware, isolated to scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, may develop in the afternoon. Behind the front, conditions will become significantly drier with surface dew points falling into the 50s. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s, providing a more comfortable end to the week.