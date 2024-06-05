DELMARVA - As a warm front moves northward through the region this afternoon and tonight, residents of Delmarva, Coastal Sussex County, Ocean City, MD, and Cambridge should prepare for showers and thunderstorms. The front, accompanied by shortwave energy aloft, will enhance the potential for rainfall and storm activity.
This evening, expect an initial batch of showers and thunderstorms to approach from the southwest, spreading across the area. Most of the overnight period will see light to moderate rain, with embedded thunderstorms, transitioning to spotty showers and storms by early Thursday morning.
Consequently, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, while the rest of the area remains under a general thunderstorm risk. The primary threat in the highlighted area is damaging winds. There is a very slight chance of a tornado due to curved hodographs in the lowest 0-3km near the warm front, but the greater potential lies outside our area. Expected rainfall amounts through tonight range from 0.5 to 1.0 inches, with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.