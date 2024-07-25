DELMARVA - Tonight, the front will continue to move offshore. Winds will shift to the north or northwest behind it and become gusty, reaching 12 to 18 mph for a period following its passage. Drier air will move in from the northwest, bringing an end to any showers across Delmarva. Clouds will decrease overnight as well.
For Friday, slightly cooler and much drier air will cover the area. High pressure will ridge in from the Great Lakes as an upper ridge develops further upstream. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb to near-normal readings with low to mid-80s in most areas. Dew points in the 50s will provide much more comfortable conditions than recently experienced. Winds will be from the north around 5 to 10 mph.