DELMARVA- The workweek is ending on a nice note weatherwise for Delmarva, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the rest of your Friday.
Today will be the best day of the next several. High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic region with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and lower humidity levels the rest of today. Winds will be light from the east-northeast around 5-10 mph, a little stronger at the coast.
Friday night will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the mid 60s to around 70 at the coast.
Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with increasing shower chances, especially later in the day and into the evening hours. Most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the mid low to mid 80s with more humidity in the air.
Showers will continue Saturday night into early Sunday, with lows near 70.
The weekend ends with showers in the early morning hours Sunday, then drier for the afternoon and temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. A bit cooler at the beaches.
Rain chances pick up next week with isolated to scattered showers and storms much of next week. Better chances for heavy rain comes mid to late week. Temperatures will be in the 80s with lows in the 70s.