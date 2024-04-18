DELMARVA - We have a small craft advisory in effect along the Sussex County coast, remaining in place until 6:00 PM Friday evening. Winds are expected to accelerate to 25-30 mph. Inexperienced mariners and beach goers should be mindful of potentially dangerous conditions. Additionally, our area is experiencing an elevated pollen count, including significant levels of tree pollen and cut grasses, which could be irritants.
Here's the detailed forecast for our area:
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.