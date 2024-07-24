DELMARVA- The unsettled weather continues for the next couple of days, with occasional showers and storms, along with warm and humid conditions.
A Yellow Alert continues the rest of the day for the potential of heavy rain causing local flooding. We're looking at occasional showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80s and humid. Wednesday night, a few showers and storms are possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be warm and muggy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Thursday night, showers taper off with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
Conditions dry out beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend with highs in the 80s. Humidity levels will be more comfortable at that time. It's looking good for outdoor activities.