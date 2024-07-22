DELMARVA - Delmarva residents should prepare for a wet and stormy night as several weak fronts and upper shortwaves impact our weather through Thursday night. Following this period, high pressure is expected to establish itself on Friday, potentially persisting into the weekend.
Tonight:
This evening, multiple upper shortwaves will traverse southwest to northeast across the area, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. The combination of a humid air mass and residual daytime heating will fuel this activity. We can anticipate heavy rain and localized flooding as the primary threats overnight. Delmarva will experience categorical to high likely precipitation probabilities.
Details:
- Rain and Thunderstorms: Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area this evening and continue through the night. Expect heavy rains that may lead to localized flooding in some areas.
- Temperatures: Overnight lows will remain mild, with temperatures staying in the upper 60s to low 70s.
- Fog: Once the rain subsides, patchy to areas of fog are expected to develop, potentially impacting visibility in the early morning hours.
- Winds: Light winds from the south/southeast will persist overnight.
Stay tuned for updates, and ensure you have necessary precautions in place for potential flooding. Be prepared for reduced visibility due to fog in the morning.
High pressure is on the horizon, bringing the promise of more stable weather conditions as we head into the weekend.