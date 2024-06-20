DELMARVA- Spring is ending warm, with heat increasing for the start of summer and into the weekend.
The last day of spring is a warm and muggy one with sun and cloud mixed with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A bit cooler at the beaches. It will be muggy into the overnight hours with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 60s. Around 70 at the beaches.
Summer officially arrives this afternoon at 4:50 PM, marking the longest day of the year.
This evening expect mostly clear and very warm conditions with temperatures in the 80s, gradually falling into the 70s. Overnight, under mostly clear skies temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.
Friday through Sunday is looking like the hottest stretch of weather. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Sunday. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s, 80s for the beaches. Feels like temperatures could reach the 100 to 105 range away from the coast this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy. Try to find a cool place this weekend, and check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they have a way to stay cool.
Be cautious in the extreme heat. Make sure to stay hydrated with water, and take frequent breaks if you're outside for a prolonged period of time.
The next chance to possibly see some rain will be on Monday, with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. At this point it doesn't look like significant amount of rain.