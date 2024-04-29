DELMARVA- We're experiencing summer-like temperatures again today, then a cool down for the second half of the week.
Today could feature our first run at 90 degrees for inland Delmarva. Our average first 90 degree day is around Memorial Day Weekend, so it would be about a month early. At the beaches, temperatures are in the 70s and 80s but a sea breeze moves in during the afternoon dropping temperatures into the 60s and 70s. The sea breeze could move inland towards Highway 113, with some cooler temperatures later in the day for inland locations.
Another very warm day is on the way for Tuesday with highs across Delmarva reaching the mid to upper 80s. A stronger southwest wind will allow even the beaches to reach the mid 80s.
It turns cooler mid to late week with temperatures likely only reach the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Some storms will even be possible on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday look to be mainly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 70s.
Next weekend stays on the warmer side with highs in the 70s. Saturday is looking dry, with showers possible on Sunday.