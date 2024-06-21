DELMARVA- The first full day of summer is a hot one for Delmarva, and it gets even hotter this weekend, with excessive heat possible.
Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and quite hot with highs in the lower 90s inland, with 80s along the coast. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90s in some inland locations with 80s at the beaches.
This weekend is looking like the hottest stretch of weather. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Sunday. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s, 80s for the beaches. Feels like temperatures could reach the 100 to 105 range away from the coast this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy. Try to find a cool place this weekend, and check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they have a way to stay cool.
Be cautious in the extreme heat. Make sure to stay hydrated with water, and take frequent breaks if you're outside for a prolonged period of time.
The next chance to possibly see some rain will be on Monday, with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. At this point it doesn't look like significant amount of rain.