DELMARVA - On Tuesday, Delmarva can expect a sunny day with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s in the northern parts of the region and upper 80s to low 90s near metro Philly and adjacent areas. Despite the warmth, low dew points in the 50s will ensure the day feels comfortable. Late in the day, some high cirrus and cirrostratus clouds may start to appear.
Tuesday night will see surface high pressure moving offshore, as a warm front passes north of the area early Wednesday morning. This shift will bring a more humid air mass into the region, with temperatures remaining mild overnight, only dropping to the mid-60s to low 70s.
By Wednesday, the increased humidity will be noticeable, with surface dew points rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Under mostly sunny skies and a modest southwesterly flow, inland areas of Delmarva will see high temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s. Coastal areas and the Poconos will experience slightly cooler temperatures, remaining in the 80s. Heat indices are expected to approach 95-100 degrees, particularly in urban areas, potentially warranting heat advisories.
In summary, Delmarva will enjoy a sunny and warm Tuesday, followed by a shift to more humid and hotter conditions on Wednesday. Residents should prepare for a brief period of increased heat and humidity midweek.