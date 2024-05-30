DELMARVA- The region will feel the influence of surface high pressure throughout the short term. Surface high pressure centered to our west Thursday night will gradually move eastward, becoming centered over the region by Saturday.
With surface high pressure in control, expect pleasant and quiet weather. Some lingering shortwave energy could persist into the first half of Thursday night, with a quick and isolated pop-up shower possible, but overall conditions will remain calm. Friday and Saturday will be beautiful, sunny, and dry days with highs in the 70s on Friday and dew points in the 40s. On Saturday, highs will approach 80 degrees with dew points still in the 40s, making for very comfortable and enjoyable outdoor conditions.
Mainly clear skies will prevail Thursday and Friday nights with light winds expected. Decent radiational cooling is likely both nights, with overnight lows anticipated to be in the low to mid-50s.
For Thursday through the weekend, at the surface level, guidance indicates that surface high pressure will continue to influence the region from Saturday night into Sunday, gradually moving eastward/southeastward and offshore. As the high shifts further offshore from Sunday into Tuesday, some weak low pressure, associated fronts, and shortwave energy could begin to affect the region from late Sunday into next week. Overall, conditions could become unsettled again from Sunday afternoon onwards.