DELMARVA - Temperatures across Delmarva, including Coastal Sussex County, Cambridge, and Ocean City, will drop as winds shift from southeasterly tonight to east-northeasterly on Wednesday, with lows tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs on Wednesday expected in the mid-60s.
Low pressure will linger off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts from Wednesday night into Thursday, eventually drifting out to the western Atlantic Ocean by Friday. During this period, weak high pressure will build into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, influencing our local weather by Friday.
Rain will persist through Wednesday evening, tapering off near the coast by Thursday morning with only about 1/10 inch additional rainfall expected overnight. Thursday will continue cloudy and damp under an easterly flow, with occasional light rain. Some clearing is anticipated by Friday, leading to warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and low to mid-70s on Friday.