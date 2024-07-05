DELMARVA- The heat and humidity continues into the holiday weekend, with some showers and storms possible at times to cool it off temporarily.
We have a Heat Advisory in effect until for the majority of Delmarva through Saturday evening. The exception is along the immediate coast where heat index values won't be as high as inland locales.
This afternoon will be another hot and humid day with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s, mainly 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be near 100-105 for inland locales, with cooler 80s at the beaches.
Tonight will be a tough night for sleeping without air conditioning. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures only falling into the mid 70s, with very muggy conditions.
Saturday's another scorcher with highs in the low to mid 90s, and with the humidity, feeling like 101-106. Slightly cooler at the beaches. There is a chance for showers and storms later in the day. Some with gusty winds and heavy rain.
The rain and storms could give us a brief break from the heat and humidity. Saturday night will be warm and muggy once again with lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday could be slightly cooler due to cloud cover plus showers and storms in the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s, a bit cooler at the coast.