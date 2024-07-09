DELMARVA- The hot and humid weather continues for much of the week ahead, with cooler weather for the end of the week with better rain and storm chances at that time.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area through Wednesday evening, excluding the immediate coast. In the advisory area, feels like temperatures will exceed 100 degrees. At the coast it will feel like 80s. Stay hydrated with water and stay in a cool place if possible. If working outside, take frequent breaks.
Tonight, expect mild and muggy conditions with lows in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Wednesday will feature the same weather pattern with a hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low 90s for inland locations and 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Nighttime lows in the 70s with mainly dry conditions.
By the end of the week, Thursday and Friday, the remnant moisture from Beryl along a cold front could enhance showers and thunderstorms for Delmarva. The better rain chance will come on Friday. Temperatures will cool from the 90s into the 80s both days. Lows at night in the 70s.
At this point, the weekend is looking 50/50 with showers and storms lingering Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday is looking drier, but hot once again with highs in the lower 90s.