DELMARVA- The hot and humid weather continues for much of the week ahead, with some chances for showers and storms, especially for the end of the week.
We're starting the workweek with more of the same weatherwise. A hot and muggy Monday is in store for Delmarva. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the low 90s inland with mainly 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 for inland areas, with 80s and 90s.
Overnight expect mild and muggy conditions with lows in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the same weather pattern with hot and humid afternoons with highs in the low 90s for inland locations and 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Nighttime lows in the 70s with mainly dry conditions.
By the end of the week, Thursday and Friday, the remnant moisture from Beryl could enhance showers and thunderstorms for Delmarva. Temperatures will cool from the 90s into the 80s. Lows at night in the 70s.