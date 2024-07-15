Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHERN SUSSEX AND KENT COUNTIES... At 1202 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Bowers to near Big Stone Beach to 6 miles southeast of Andrewsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... Dover, Georgetown, Milford, Harrington, Camden, Lewes, Milton, Bridgeville, Ellendale, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Hazlettville, Dover Base Housing, Dover Speedway, Andrewsville, Rising Sun, Big Stone Beach, and Wyoming. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH