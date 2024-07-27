DELMARVA - The weekend will start off just as pleasant as Friday. Early morning temperatures will begin in the 60s, providing a cool and refreshing start to the day. As the day progresses, temperatures will warm into the low 80s by mid-afternoon. Relative humidity values will remain low, ranging from 35-40%, making for a comfortable day with minimal moisture in the air. Light winds will continue, contributing to the overall pleasant conditions. Scattered cloud cover will be minimal and will not have a significant impact on the region.
Saturday Night: Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 50s in the northwest and 60s elsewhere, mirroring Friday night's conditions. The high pressure system will remain in place, ensuring clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds.
Sunday: Sunday will follow a similar pattern, with tranquil and comfortable conditions persisting. Morning temperatures will start in the 60s, and the afternoon will see highs reaching the low 80s. Humidity will stay low, maintaining the comfortable feel of the weekend. Light winds will persist, and any cloud cover will be minimal and scattered.