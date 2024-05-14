DELMARVA - Tuesday morning in Sussex County will start off dry with increasing cloud cover, setting the stage for widespread showers beginning Tuesday night. These conditions will prevail as increased atmospheric lift affects the area, bringing a steady onset of rain by late Tuesday evening. This wet pattern is expected to continue through Wednesday.
Most locations in Sussex County are forecast to receive around 0.75 inches of rain from Tuesday evening through Wednesday, with coastal areas potentially receiving slightly higher totals of 1-1.25 inches. The majority of the rainfall is expected in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Although the atmosphere will be somewhat unstable, the chance of thunder is minimal, with less than a 15% probability.
As the day progresses, Tuesday afternoon will see a build-up of clouds, with temperatures peaking just before the rain begins. By evening, residents should prepare for the onset of consistent showers that will last into the night.
Lingering showers are likely to continue through Wednesday afternoon as the weather system begins to move out, but the transition to drier air will be slow, maintaining the possibility of showers into the evening.