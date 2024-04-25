DELMARVA - An unseasonably cool and dry air mass has settled into much of the area, as high pressure is building to our northeast. High temperatures in the mid 50s are some 10-15 degrees below normal. The cloud cover should gradually diminish into the evening, then mostly clear skies are anticipated overnight for us here along the CoastTV viewing area.
High pressure will continue building to the north overnight, with the gradient slacking off considerably after midnight. With a drier and cooler airmass in place, the mostly clear skies and light to variable winds will maximize radiational cooling. The forecast leans heavily toward the coldest guidance, and have adjusted temperatures down a degree or two from there in the typical cold/sheltered locations across the coastal area.
As a result, near to sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost development are expected for much of our Pennsylvania and New Jersey zones away from the immediate coast and outside of urban Philadelphia. Therefore, the Freeze Watch was upgraded to a Freeze Warning in these areas. For Delmarva temperatures are forecast to fall well into the upper 30s away from the immediate coast, likely resulting in areas of frost development given the light to calm winds and clear skies. A Frost Advisory was issued to highlight this threat. While we can't rule out some interior portions near the coast dropping to near freezing, any freezing temperatures will likely remain isolated enough to preclude a Freeze Warning there.