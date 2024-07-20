DELMARVA -- A stalled front to our south and increasing humidity will bring unsettled weather to Delmarva over the next few days. Each day brings higher dew points, tropical-like conditions and storm chances.
The good news is there is no heatwaves or oppressive heat to speak of over the next 7-10 days. Will see average like temperatures around 88 degrees over the next week. You will need to keep the umbrellas handy though.
For tonight expect a round of showers and even a rumble of thunder as an impulse of moisture moves over Delmarva. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s inland and upper 60s at the coast.
Sunday is shaping up to be a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 80s with humidity levels being tolerable. Can't rule out and isolated storm chance in the afternoon other wise we stay dry.
Monday will see increasing humidity under partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s and again an afternoon storm chance.
As we roll into Tuesday - Thursday will be dealing with a couple of features, stalled front to our south pushes northward and an approaching cold front to our west will enhance rain and storm chances especially late Wednesday - Thursday.
With humidity levels increasing Tuesday, it wouldn't surprise me if we see some triple digits heat indices for places like Milton, Milford, Seaford, Georgetown and Salisbury, despite air temperatures only being in the upper 80s.
Hope everyone has a safe and happy Saturday!