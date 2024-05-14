DELMARVA - Several weather systems will impact Delmarva, including Coastal Sussex County, Cambridge, and Ocean City, through the upcoming week. Weak high pressure will briefly stabilize conditions on Friday, before multiple low-pressure systems traverse the area over the weekend and into early next week.
The current forecast remains consistent with previous expectations for Delmarva. Scattered showers, introduced by a weak and slow-moving low, are currently advancing into the area. The frequency of showers is expected to increase through tonight, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms, primarily this evening. Although the low will move offshore early Wednesday, it will start to intensify, leading to continued scattered to numerous showers throughout the day. Rainfall will generally be light, not exceeding 0.5 inches by Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures across Delmarva, including Coastal Sussex County, Cambridge, and Ocean City, will drop as winds shift from southeasterly tonight to east-northeasterly by Wednesday. Expect overnight lows to range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with Wednesday's highs in the mid-60s.