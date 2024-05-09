DELMARVA - Weak high pressure will remain across the northern Middle Atlantic region into the evening. Following this, several waves of low pressure will affect our area, continuing the unsettled pattern from later tonight through Sunday. High pressure will build south of the Mid-Atlantic region from Sunday night into Monday, with more unsettled weather potentially impacting our area next week.
Weak high pressure dominated the area throughout the morning and early afternoon. However, a low-pressure system well to our west is moving quickly along the frontal boundary to our south and will deteriorate conditions this evening and overnight. Showers, which have already developed across Delmarva, are mostly light and diminishing. More rain will develop and move across the region this evening, becoming steadier overnight. The low pressure will move offshore by Friday morning, and a northeast flow on the north side of the low will bring low clouds and rain to the region late tonight.
On Friday, as the low continues to move offshore, an upper trough and lingering low-level moisture will maintain a cloudy and rainy environment across the area.