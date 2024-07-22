Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.