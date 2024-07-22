DELMARVA- Much of the week ahead will be warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms from time to time.
For the rest of Monday, lots of clouds will be the story with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain could accompany some storms, with highs in the 70s and 80s, with mainly 80s at the beaches.
Tonight we could still see a few showers and storms, especially early in the evening. Otherwise mainly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures. It could be the warmest day of the week as high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s, with 70s and low 80s at the beaches. A few showers and storms are possible especially in the afternoon.
For Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, more showers and thunderstorm activity is possible, with lows in the 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms, possibly with heavy rain. Highs both days in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy with showers and storm and lows in the low 70s.
Conditions dry out beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend with highs in the 80s.