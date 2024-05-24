DELMARVA- We've seen rounds of showers and thunderstorms across Delmarva earlier today, with torrential rain being the main threat.
We still have a chance of more showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon. The main threat is torrential rain, however, hail and damaging winds can't be ruled out. Temperatures in the 70s to around 80 this afternoon.
Any showers or storms will diminish this evening, with partly cloudy and mild conditions overnight with lows in the low 60s.
Saturday is looking better, with drier conditions and partly cloudy skies. The humidity should be a tad lower. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Saturday night will fair and mild with lows near 60. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
At this time, Memorial Day is looking mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some storms could be strong to severe. Hopefully dry enough for cookouts and outdoor ceremonies.