DELMARVA - Saturday in coastal Delaware, including Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Lewes, Prime Hook, and Indian River Inlet, will begin mainly clear before clouds increase from west to east late in the morning through the afternoon. As a warm front approaches, we can expect some showers, but these are likely to dissipate as they reach the area due to the dry conditions at lower levels. Consequently, only isolated to scattered light showers are anticipated for Saturday afternoon.
Cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler, with highs expected in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday Night Through Monday: The weather will transition as the region experiences a shift to warmer conditions. Saturday night will maintain temperatures closer to the seasonal norm, mainly in the 40s. However, the cloud cover and southerly winds of 5-10 mph will limit the cooling at night.
From Sunday into Monday, a significant warming trend will take hold, bringing temperatures much above normal for this time of year, enhancing the early summer-like feel across the coastal regions.