DELMARVA- We're seeing mostly cloudy skies and temperatures a shade cooler this afternoon. A few showers are still possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with cooler readings at the beaches. Tuesday night expect fair conditions with patchy fog possible, and lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday could start a bit on the foggy side, otherwise some sun and clouds and temperatures surging into the mid 80s by afternoon, a bit cooler at the beaches. Wednesday night dry and mild , lows in the low 60s.
For Thursday, a Code Red has been issued for the potential of hail and damaging winds as a stronger front will trigger showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours, high temperatures in the mid 70s. Thursday night the rain ends with partial clearing, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be cooler with still a chance of some showers. Highs will only be in the 60s. Showers end Friday night will lows near 50.
The weekend looks 50/50 with dry and cool weather Saturday then showers on Sunday. Highs in the 60s, and lows near 50 Sunday morning.