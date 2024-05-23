DELMARVA- This afternoon will be mainly cloudy, warm and humid, with a few showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could contain torrential rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Thursday night showers diminish with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Friday, the big get away day leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, is looking a bit wet in the morning with showers and a few thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s. Cooler at the beaches.
Friday night will partly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 60s.
Saturday is looking a bit wet with some showers and storms and highs in the 70s to around 80. Saturday night, a few showers are possible and lows near 60. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.
At this time, Memorial Day is looking mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, and highs in the upper 70s. Hopefully dry enough for cookouts and outdoor ceremonies.