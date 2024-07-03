DELMARVA- Becoming warmer and more humid heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Today we see one last day of comfortable humidity and temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s, cooler at the beaches.
Overnight, mainly clear and pleasant, lows in the mid 60s.
For Thursday, the Fourth of July, hotter and more humid weather builds in with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 90s, a bit cooler at the beaches. It appears the weather will cooperate for cookouts and fireworks.
Thursday night we could see a few storms, otherwise warm and humid, lows in the low 70s.
Friday is looking hot and humid, but still dry, with highs in the low 90s. Hit and miss showers and storms for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the lower 90s.