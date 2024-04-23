DELMARVA- With lots of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures have warmed into the 60s for most locales on Delmarva. In some cases a 30+ degree swing from this morning. Most inland locations started in the frosty 30s. We'll get a break from the frost for a couple of days. Increasing clouds and a steady southerly wind will keep temperatures well above freezing tonight into Wednesday morning. You won't have to worry about the tender plants tonight. A cold front will trigger some showers on Wednesday with maybe a rumble of thunder at times. It does cool down on Thursday with a another chance for spotty light frost for Friday morning. Here's your detailed forecast.
Rest of Today-
Mostly sunny and warmer. High near 66.
Tuesday Night-
Increasing clouds, not as cold. A few showers late. Low around 50.
Wednesday-
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. High around 71.
Wednesday Night-
Clearing and colder. Low around 45.
Thursday-
Partly cloudy and cooler. High around 56.