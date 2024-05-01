DELMARVA- We'll see sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon with temperatures a tad cooler than they have been. Highs in the mid to upper 70s inland with cooler 60s for the beaches.
Overnight, clear skies and calm conditions will lead to the formation of fog. Some of the fog could be dense for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Once the fog burns off, skies will be mainly sunny and temperatures quickly rise. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s inland, cooler 60s and 70s at the beaches.
High pressure will dominate from Thursday night through Friday, promoting dry conditions and onshore flow. This pattern will keep temperatures cooler for everybody with highs on Friday only in the 60s. Friday night cool and mainly cloudy with lows in the 50s.
Over the weekend clouds will be abundant, with dry conditions Saturday and highs only in the 60s. Saturday night will be dry and cool with lows 50s. Showers increase on Sunday, especially into the afternoon, highs mainly in the 60s.