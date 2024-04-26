DELMARVA- As high pressure over New England begins to shift offshore today, expect east to southeast winds around 10 mph to keep the cool maritime air entrenched. Temperatures are set to slightly increase compared to previous days, reaching into the upper 50s in inland areas like Milton. However, coastal towns such as Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Bethany Beach will remain cooler, with temperatures lingering in the low to mid 50s. The day will be mostly sunny with a persistent cool breeze.
Weekend Weather Outlook (Friday Night through Sunday): Transitioning from the cooler conditions of Friday night, temperatures will gradually rise to early summer levels by Sunday. While an upper ridge builds overhead, bringing an increase in cloud coverage, the risk of rain remains minimal throughout the weekend. Saturday may see a slight chance of showers, but this is more likely north of our area.
By Sunday, the passage of a warm front will introduce a marked increase in both warmth and humidity across our local towns. Expect Sunday’s temperatures to soar into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Expect low 80s into early next week!