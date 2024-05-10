DELMARVA - A wave of low pressure offshore will continue to move away overnight. Meanwhile, weak high pressure will set in for Saturday before another low impacts the region Saturday night into Sunday. High pressure will then build south of the Mid-Atlantic from Sunday night into Monday, with another low potentially bringing unsettled weather around midweek.
Tonight, as the offshore low departs and an upper trough swings through, occasional showers and persistent low clouds will occur. Precipitation may taper off to drizzle as drier air enters aloft. Patchy fog could form if breaks in the cloud cover develop. Conditions will gradually improve from west to east overnight, although exact details are uncertain at this time. Morning lows will range from the low 40s in northern and western regions to the mid/upper 40s elsewhere. Winds will shift from northwest to east, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday will bring calmer conditions with weak high pressure. Early low clouds or fog will give way to partly sunny skies through the morning. By afternoon, expect intermittent sun and clouds with a few showers possible in the western areas late in the day. Temperatures will stay below normal, reaching only into the low/mid 60s in most areas, and 50s in higher elevations like the Poconos. Winds will continue from the northeast at a gentle pace.