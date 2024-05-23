DELMARVA- A cold front will move across the area this evening. The front will stall to our south on Friday before lifting back north on Friday night as a warm front. Another cold front will move through on Sunday, with a stronger system impacting the area from Monday into Tuesday. A secondary cold front is expected to cross the area between Wednesday and Thursday.
A closed low centered just north of the Great Lakes will shift eastward through Friday. Surface low pressure tied to this feature will pull a weak cold front across much of our area tonight. A surface trough remains across our area and will either shift east this evening or be absorbed by the incoming weak cold front. The flow aloft becomes more cyclonic late tonight into Friday morning as the southern portion of the closed low amplifies slightly southward. Another convectively enhanced or generated shortwave/MCV moving across southern West Virginia will move east-northeastward toward us here in Delmarva.
The chance for additional convection across the northern areas has decreased due to earlier drying, less instability, and weaker forcing. The southern areas have a greater chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through this evening, especially if enhanced forcing from the MCV arrives. There is enough shear and instability for isolated severe thunderstorms, with locally damaging wind gusts as the main threat.
The overall coverage looks to be isolated to scattered. The convection should wane overnight, but a trailing shortwave may result in showers or thunderstorms early Friday morning for Delmarva. The wind will be light to calm tonight, and if clouds clear enough, patchy fog will be possible.