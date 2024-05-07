DELMARVA - Tonight's weather will change significantly from the first to the second half. The evening starts dry as low pressure circulates around the Great Lakes. However, as the associated warm front approaches, showers will begin. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm, although instability is low. Rainfall up to a third of an inch is expected, with overnight lows ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s. On Wednesday, showers and potential thunderstorms will clear out during the morning, mostly during the early part. The afternoon will see decreasing clouds, allowing temperatures to climb. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs from the upper 70s in the north and west to the mid to upper 80s in the south, away from cooler waters. Expect breezy conditions with south winds gusting over 20 mph. Isolated afternoon showers or storms may develop, but the day will largely remain dry.
