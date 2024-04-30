DELMARVA - Tonight: Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., followed by isolated rains after 11 p.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 63°F. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday morning may bring scattered showers before 11 a.m. The day will clear up to partly sunny skies, with a high near 75°F. Winds will shift from northwest at about 5 mph to east in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of rain. Wednesday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 52°F. Expect southeast winds around 5 mph.