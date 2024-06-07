DELMARVA - The short-term forecast looks calm. No precipitation is expected from Friday night through Saturday, though showers may occur Saturday night. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely on Sunday with the approach of a cold front. No excessive rainfall or severe weather is expected.
An upper-level low will be north of the region Friday night, moving eastward. Another low will move down from the northwest and over the Great Lakes, positioning itself just north of our area by Sunday as a trough approaches from the northwest.
From Friday night through Saturday, the weak high pressure will keep our weather mostly calm, though isolated showers are possible. Rain chances will increase later Saturday night into Sunday due to the cold front, bringing showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.